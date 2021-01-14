Night of Prayer, Encouragement & Updates: LIVE with Resistance Chicks 1/13/2021

Tonight we want to bring you updates, but more importantly, this nation needs prayer, hope, encouragement and an idea of what God is doing! Join us LIVE to get a good old fashioned dose of FAITH and be uplifted today! The future of our nation looks BRIGHT and God is on the MOVE!LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Resistance ChicksResistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.back-up channel Created By Divine Design Masfaith3American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus ChristCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information:Full List on Blogger