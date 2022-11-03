Prophecy Update July 2022 - Biden - The Supreme Court

The Bible states America will make an "image of the beast" (Rev 13:14,15) before Christ's second coming. What is it? How will it be set up? Who is behind it? These are vital questions to answer to understand what is coming in the future. In this episode of the Prophecy Report, host Matthew Schanche, looks at the connection between Biden, the Supreme Court, and the Vatican in the making of the “image of the beast”.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.