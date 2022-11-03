Prophecy Update July 2022 - Biden - The Supreme Court

The Bible states America will make an "image of the beast" (Rev 13:14,15) before Christ's second coming. What is it? How will it be set up? Who is behind it? These are vital questions to answer to understand what is coming in the future. In this episode of the Prophecy Report, host Matthew Schanche, looks at the connection between Biden, the Supreme Court, and the Vatican in the making of the “image of the beast”.