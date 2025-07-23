BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Full Documented List of Covid Shot Adverse Events
58 views • 3 days ago

… the list is directly from Pfizer.  A list they fought tooth and nail to keep hidden, for 75 years.  A federal judge forced them to release this information, otherwise you’d never see it, for another 71 years or so… I’m sure all of us would be just as mad then as we are now, so what do they think that big delay would’ve done for them?… it’s not like we’ll all be dead by then… assuming some breakthrough in anti-aging technology of course, but we all know that’s coming soon, I mean they’ve been saying it’s coming for like 30 or 40 years now, so surely it’s just around the corner… probably not something that will come from Pfizer, but still…. So delaying 75 years wouldn’t have done them a lot of good, is all I’m saying.  

The list is from Pfizer, the music overlay is from me.  You’ve all heard of rock and roll no doubt.  Well, this is a little something I like to call, rock and read.  
You’d perhaps think that’s a punch line from some witty, corny, food scientist or something… he can only wish.  

Keywords
healtheventsmedicinepfizer
