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The Matrix of Fear - Fake News
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486 views • July 20, 2020
Symbology will be their downfall. It’s right in this video, and has been in our face for decades. The only way we can stop it, is to become aware of it. Trump can’t do it on his own, it won’t work unless we are brave enough to face the truth…that we got fooled. It’s not nice, it’s not pleasant, but then, the truth rarely is.
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