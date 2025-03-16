FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 144:9-15, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20250315

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! I am bound to give thanks to You, EL- SHADDAI always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, The Creator from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.

A Song to the LORD Who Preserves and Prospers His People. A Psalm of David.

9. My YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY Heavenly Father, I will sing a new song to You, O my Almighty Heavenly Father; on a harp of ten strings I will sing praises to You,

10. The only One, who gives Salvation through Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ to men and women, kings and servants, who delivered King David Your servant and millions from the deadly sword.

11. Continue to rescue me and deliver me from the hand of ungodly people, whose mouth speaks lying words, and whose right hand is a right hand of falsehood—

12. That our sons may be as plants grown up in their youth; that our daughters may be as pillars, sculptured in palace style;

13. That our barns may be full, supplying all kinds of produce; that our sheep may bring forth thousands and ten thousands in our fields;

14. That our oxen may be well laden; that there be no breaking in or going out; that there be no outcry in our streets.

15. Blessed are the Christians who are in such a state; blessed are the believers whose Almighty Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, is the EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Amen!

Thank You my YAHWEH, and EL-SHADDAI, for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 144:9-15 personalized NKJV).

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

