CHAOTIC! US deploys massive military to Middle East as a major war is imminent

The US is making a massive military deployment to the Middle East and a major conflict with Iran appears inevitable in the coming days. Tracking data on Saturday showed a relentless military airlift, with the beginning of a large-scale deployment of aircraft to the region in recent days, indicating where the situation is headed. According to analysts, in January and February, when the US was deploying its forces in the region, people thought that war would not happen and that Washington would not instigate it. But, Iranian missiles remained intact, while the US pleaded for an unreasonable ceasefire due to heavy losses. Now, Trump is trying again with a so-called "ground attack," after trying in Isfahan, which failed miserably! In parallel, US commandos are working to return to their abandoned bases in Iraq, and plans are underway to redeploy troops to Ain al-Assad Base. US ground forces are already conducting reconnaissance and surveillance operations in the region to reinforce their new presence. Other previously evacuated bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, which are close to Iran, appear to be prime candidates.

Tehran knows that the US will soon launch a "ground attack" on Iran. But Iran still has thousands of missiles, drones, and other defense systems, and it has not yet activated its advanced missile systems. IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said, "The defenders of the Persian Gulf islands are on high alert. If the enemy dares to attack, we will inflict a humiliating defeat. We have been waiting for this moment for decades." Iran seems concerned with such deployments, whether air tankers or ammunition, nowadays it is the old version of the US to intimidate opponents with bluff and intimidation. Analysts have come to the inevitable conclusion that war will most likely return, and it will bring something unprecedented. Iran has vowed that no US soldier should leave Iran alive in the event of a ground attack!

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Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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