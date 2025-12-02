Project Libertas - Mike Yeadon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Pfizer Vice President and Scientist gives the run down on the complete Convid operation, and the lies they sold us, in order execute this dangerous plan, leading to Digital ID.
Project Libertas operates from Stroud in Gloucester, England, and is independent group for liberty. This talk is very rare for them to be able to get Mike Yeadon, via Signal from his home in the Canary Islands