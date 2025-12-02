BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Project Libertas - Mike Yeadon
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
1 day ago
Project Libertas Presents 

Mike Yeadon former CSO and vice president of Pfizer pharmacologist and immunologist, with a background in pharmaceutical research essentially recaps what he has learned, exemplifying on a couple of occasions (the fraud that is virology; the designed-in toxicity of the injections) and where he thinks this is all going. This presentation also includes his thoughts on Digital ID & the Solutions. 

Who Is Project Libertas: Project Libertas was born from two ordinary women with an extraordinary concern: the future of their grandchildren, your children, and humanity itself.



Former Pfizer Vice President and Scientist gives the run down on the complete Convid operation, and the lies they sold us, in order execute this dangerous plan, leading to Digital ID.

Project Libertas operates from Stroud in Gloucester, England, and is independent group for liberty.  This talk is very rare for them to be able to get Mike Yeadon, via Signal from his home in the Canary Islands

vaccineinjectionpfizercovidmike yeadon
