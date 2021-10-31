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10 31 21 THE EVIL but MUST be EXPOSED Do NOT FEAR We live in Extraordinary Times PRAY
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Use Promo Code (awk20) for 20% OFF
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Supercluster
Song by Sebastian Pangal
https://artlist.io/song/68655/supercluster?search=supercluster
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
We Can Act Videos
https://tinyurl.com/ehz3fpau
Nurse escorted out
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial/7760
Biden needs soup
https://tinyurl.com/epxy8npz
La Palma predictive programming
https://tinyurl.com/smv3kykp
Simpsons predict La Palma breaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flihbnxwNAk
FDA says hold the line…don’t approve vax to kids
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/6374
574 kids suffer from heart attacks with Vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/6386
2 year olds and up to get vax
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/6422
Romania
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/49413
Mr. Donalds
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/6434
He is an idiot… Biden
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/49357
Italian Translator
https://t.me/QAnonMap/8627
Grid Pattern La Palma
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/6555
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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