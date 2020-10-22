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WS19 _ The Gates of the Kingdom, f/ Dr. Wesley Swift
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40 views • October 22, 2020
WS19 _ The Gates of the Kingdom, f/ Dr. Wesley Swift. Dr. Swift is perhaps the best Christian Identity teacher there has ever been. This is a teaching on our racial identity in the Kingdom to come.
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
See: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html
NOTE: I no longer use "Sacred Names" such as Yahweh or Yahshua... I ONLY use Jesus Christ. Use ONLY Jesus Christ in whatever your natural "heart language" is... Professor Truth
See: http://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html
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