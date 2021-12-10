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Freedom Of Choosing | Live By Heart Today #47
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LBHT #47 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart about how our living agreements have got us to where we are and how we developed our personal identities over the years through mirroring others to assimilate with society.
When we explore our choices, we can be free to express ourselves authentically through other healing modalities that allow us to pursue mastery of living by heart.
We'll also share how our intentions can create the space to make a choice that helps us to respond to our highest and best outcome.
Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
When we explore our choices, we can be free to express ourselves authentically through other healing modalities that allow us to pursue mastery of living by heart.
We'll also share how our intentions can create the space to make a choice that helps us to respond to our highest and best outcome.
Join us as we have an organic heart to heart about the mind, body and soul connection. Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.
This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.
Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.
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