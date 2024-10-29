Training launch of a Sineva ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea during a training session of strategic deterrent forces - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ministry of Defense demonstrated the launch of a Sineva ballistic missile from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea during a training session of strategic deterrent forces.
There are other videos I posted today about this demonstration, with Putin talking about it and launch of ICBMs. Cynthia