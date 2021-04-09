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GAVIN MCINNES HAS HERPES
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198 views • April 09, 2021
Here’s a clip from the July 4th ep of CRTV Tonight with Gavin McInnes. They let me have all the old episodes so I’m going to be putting up highlights from the show every day. I remembered this part being way funnier than it is. Oh well. On the panel we have Outrage Inc author Derek Hunter, Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, and the Washington Examiner’s Eddie Scary. We also have herpes. Well, one of us does.
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