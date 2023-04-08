PREPARING A PEOPLE FOR THE COMING OF JESUS CHRIST

Malachi 3:18 Then shall ye return, and discern between the righteous and the wicked, between him that serveth God and him that serveth him not. will be getting Audio better soon, God Bless https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445

