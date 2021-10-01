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Winter is coming: Are you ready for life without the grid?
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581 views • October 01, 2021
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Why are millions of Americans switching to solar? It's all about the savings. Don't waste thousands of dollars with the utility company every year, you can own a system that pays for itself over and over again. Protect your retirement plans and hedge against inflation, and the rising cost of utilities. Let's talk. We serve 20 states and growing, as the largest, fastest-growing solar installer in America.
www.powur.com/michael.miller - for a free estimate
336. 777. 6002 for more information call or text
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