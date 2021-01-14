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Checkmate, [Zero Day] Approaches, Sometimes A Good Movie Can Reveal A Lot of Truth
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180 views • January 14, 2021
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The [DS]/[CB] have walked through the front door, they committed treason at the highest level. Why interfere with your enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. What makes a good movie, great actors, how do you show the people the truth, via a movie. Sometimes you need to have the stage ready so people can enjoy the performance.
➡️ http://ketowithx22.com
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The [DS]/[CB] have walked through the front door, they committed treason at the highest level. Why interfere with your enemy while they in the process of destroying themselves. What makes a good movie, great actors, how do you show the people the truth, via a movie. Sometimes you need to have the stage ready so people can enjoy the performance.
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