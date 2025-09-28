WWIII and the Collapse of the Dollar

Is World War Three coming soon? Changes in the world order are rare, history-defining events—with massive implications, both geopolitical and financial. Is owning gold by Christians for the unexpected as Joel Rosenberg has publicly stated or, perhaps, for those who believe biblical prophecies, for the expected? Will the US Dollar collapse? In a word, yes. Could the USA be the highly indebted nation that Habakkuk 2:6-8 refers to? WWIII will mean the end of the USA dollar when that nation is conquered per Daniel 11:39, whereas gold will continue to have value per Daniel 11:43 and the 18th chapter of the Book of Revelation. Prophecy indicates that the massive debt of the USA will result in the take over of the USA (Habakkuk 2). While gold will continue to have value after the destruction of the US Dollar, we should not put our confidence in either. Will gold one day be worthless? Put your confidence in God and His Word. Seek first the Kingdom of God (Matthew 6:33).

