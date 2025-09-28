BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WWIII and the Collapse of the Dollar
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 1 day ago

Is World War Three coming soon? Changes in the world order are rare, history-defining events—with massive implications, both geopolitical and financial. Is owning gold by Christians for the unexpected as Joel Rosenberg has publicly stated or, perhaps, for those who believe biblical prophecies, for the expected? Will the US Dollar collapse?  In a word, yes. Could the USA be the highly indebted nation that Habakkuk 2:6-8 refers to?  WWIII will mean the end of the USA dollar when that nation is conquered per Daniel 11:39, whereas gold will continue to have value per Daniel 11:43 and the 18th chapter of the Book of Revelation.  Prophecy indicates that the massive debt of the USA will result in the take over of the USA (Habakkuk 2).  While gold will continue to have value after the destruction of the US Dollar, we should not put our confidence in either.  Will gold one day be worthless? Put your confidence in God and His Word.  Seek first the Kingdom of God (Matthew 6:33).

Keywords
collapsegolddollar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy