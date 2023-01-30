https://gettr.com/post/p26mgk2cd81

01/23/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office building in Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about her father infected CCP virus and fell down accidently, but Black Cat cannot go back to visit her parents. The same as her instance, all our fellow fighters overseas miss our families. But CCP persecutes dissents, we cannot go back to see our parents. We must take down the CCP.

01/23/2023向邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们，继续在东京六本木的普衡办公大楼前进行抗议活动。黑猫战友谈到父亲感染中共病毒，外出跌倒，自己不能回家看望。和她一样，我们在海外的所有战友都想念我们的家人，但是因为中共迫害异见人士，我们不能回家见亲人，我们一点要消灭共产党。



