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Sidney Powell Claims to Have Enough Election Fraud Evidence to Launch Massive Criminal Investigation.
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149 views • November 16, 2020
Attorney Sidney Powell interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on FoxNews, November 15, 2020.
Powell states the Dominion voting software can be remotely controlled from anywhere in the world and manipulate any element of the election process.
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Powell states the Dominion voting software can be remotely controlled from anywhere in the world and manipulate any element of the election process.
Memory Hole Blog Report is the official video series of http://memoryholeblog.org
Please consider supporting this work by becoming a MHB Patron at https://www.patreon.com/memoryhole
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyefGYCOt0Ot9WMS0o9J_FQ?view_as=subscriber
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/memoryholeblog/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/memoryholeblog
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