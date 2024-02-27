Mom killed by VAXX poison induced 15 day asthma attack

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1758868518588584082
Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Feb 17 Florida, Laura Maxson #Pfizer
#diedsuddenly in her home. "Suddenly my big sissy….
at the young age of 45." "I almost died from the Vaccine. I had a severe asthma attack that lasted for 15 days straight, fever, vomiting, body aches, 2 ambulance rides."
https://www.legacyDOTcom/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/laura-maxson-obituary?id=54203767
