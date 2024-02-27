Create New Account
Mom killed by VAXX poison induced 15 day asthma attack
The Prisoner
254 views
Published 19 hours ago

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1758868518588584082

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 Feb 17 Florida, Laura Maxson #Pfizer

#diedsuddenly in her home. "Suddenly my big sissy….

at the young age of 45." "I almost died from the Vaccine. I had a severe asthma attack that lasted for 15 days straight, fever, vomiting, body aches, 2 ambulance rides."

https://www.legacyDOTcom/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/laura-maxson-obituary?id=54203767

###

Sam Cooke. I Love You, I Love You, I Love You. (With Lyrics)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=WIBC0IRWRHE

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
asthmapfizerlaura maxson

