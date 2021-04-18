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Ep.201.5 | Soundbites - To regain health eat only nutritious food and avoid and remove toxins
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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30 views • April 18, 2021
#Adrian # health #
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For the full episode:
https://youtu.be/rFbkEZEb3A0

Other soundbites from this episode:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/04/18/soundbites-from-episode-201-interview-with-dawn-lester-and-david-parker-what-really-makes-you-ill/

Back in April last year I incorporated into my video an interview Dawn and David did with Andy Kaufman. I am so pleased in this episode to bring you my interview with Dawn Lester and David Parker, the researchers and authors of What Really Makes you Ill? why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.Please excuse the sound, we had buzzing, much more echo and my audio was too low. I have done what I can within my current skill set and available time to make it better.

You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback - note As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases: https://amzn.to/3aRBj1V

Their website is worth a visit:
https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionmedical industrydiseasewell beingadriandavid parkerdawn lesterwhat really makes you ill
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