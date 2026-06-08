NTEB RADIO BIBLE STUDY: Understanding The Law Of First Mention-JUNE 8 2026

The Law of First Mention is a powerful Bible-study principle because it reminds us that God introduces His truth with divine order, not random placement. When a word, doctrine, or theme first appears in Scripture, the surrounding context often plants the seed of how that subject will unfold throughout the rest of the Bible. The first mention of “love” in Genesis 22 connects love with a father, a son, sacrifice, obedience, and substitution, pointing forward to the love of God in giving His only begotten Son. The first mention of “holy” in Exodus 3 connects holiness with a very special piece of ground. These first appearances are not accidents; they are signposts placed by the Holy Spirit for the Bible believer who studies the words of God carefully. “Whom shall he teach knowledge? and whom shall he make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts. For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little:” Isaiah 28:9-10 (KJB) On this episode of Rightly Dividing, at the same time, the Law of First Mention must be handled with reverence and right division. It is a Bible-study principle, not a license to force every later verse into one narrow meaning. Context still rules, Scripture must be compared with Scripture, and doctrine must be rightly divided between Israel, the Gentiles, and the Church of God. Used properly, this principle strengthens faith in the supernatural structure of the King James Bible and teaches the student to pay attention to every word. God defines His own terms, introduces His own doctrines, and develops His own revelation from Genesis to Revelation. The faithful Bible student does not run to the world for definitions; he begins where God begins, and lets the Book explain itself. On tonight’s Bible Study program, we give you a rocket ride through the Law of First Mention as found in your King James Bible.