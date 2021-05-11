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FUTURE CREATION
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21 views • May 11, 2021
How you focus your imagination makes a huge difference to what happens in your future - personally, professionally, and globally. With all the negative news it’s easy to get thrown off the golden age timeline. Here’s a powerful process for creating what you want instead of what you don’t want, and staying on the right path.
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TOPICS COVERED:
02:02 – People who achieve impossible goals always do some form of ‘future creation’
04:30 – An example of ‘future creation’ in business
12:30 – How to use the 5 senses to create your future
16:40 – Future Creation for the a better world
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LINKS
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MEMORY IMPRINT JOURNAL COURSE – 5 Day Trial (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
02:02 – People who achieve impossible goals always do some form of ‘future creation’
04:30 – An example of ‘future creation’ in business
12:30 – How to use the 5 senses to create your future
16:40 – Future Creation for the a better world
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
MEMORY IMPRINT JOURNAL COURSE – 5 Day Trial (FREE)
https://mindstoryacademy.com/5-day-free-memory-imprint-journal-course/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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