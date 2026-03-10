BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Saving Israel for Last – The Trap That Exposed the Enemy Within MAGA
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
185 views • Yesterday

John Michael Chambers delivers a stark warning to those who have been misled—and a revelation to those with eyes to see.


The narrative is simple: "Trump is going to war for Israel." It is being pushed by those who either lack discernment or are deliberately attempting to divide and conquer the MAGA movement. But the truth is far more strategic—and far more devastating to the enemy.


This is not a war between Jews and Gentiles. It is a spiritual war between good and evil. There are white hats in Israel and black hats in Israel. There are good Jews and bad Jews. The cabal transcends borders and cloaks itself in the religious camouflage of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. The devil uses many disguises.


Q told us years ago: "Save Israel for last." It was bait. A trap designed to activate every deep state sleeper cell, every agent provocateur hiding within the patriot movement. They were waiting for this moment—the moment they could twist the narrative and claim Trump was doing Israel's bidding.


They took the bait. And now the trap is sprung.


deep statedivide and conquerisraelqmagablack hatswhite hatsspiritual warsleeper cellsjohn michael chambers
