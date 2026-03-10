Saving Israel for Last – The Trap That Exposed the Enemy Within MAGA

John Michael Chambers delivers a stark warning to those who have been misled—and a revelation to those with eyes to see.





The narrative is simple: "Trump is going to war for Israel." It is being pushed by those who either lack discernment or are deliberately attempting to divide and conquer the MAGA movement. But the truth is far more strategic—and far more devastating to the enemy.





This is not a war between Jews and Gentiles. It is a spiritual war between good and evil. There are white hats in Israel and black hats in Israel. There are good Jews and bad Jews. The cabal transcends borders and cloaks itself in the religious camouflage of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. The devil uses many disguises.





Q told us years ago: "Save Israel for last." It was bait. A trap designed to activate every deep state sleeper cell, every agent provocateur hiding within the patriot movement. They were waiting for this moment—the moment they could twist the narrative and claim Trump was doing Israel's bidding.





They took the bait. And now the trap is sprung.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/





Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive! ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.