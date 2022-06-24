CROOKED CONTRACTORS EMPLOYING ILLEGALS LEAVE HUGE HOLE AND CONCRETE DEBRIS IN STREET!

At this apt. site on Baseline the Contractor,Fortis, left a large dangerous hole next to the sidewalk. Their mostly illegal latino workers just ignored it instead of fixing(putting the fence back up)it. I demanded to speak to the supervisor who made excuses. I told him "fix it now".





This is exactly how pedestrians and bicyclists get seriously injured. There is also a senior center across the street. Someone using a wheelchair could have fallen in the exposed hole easily.





Just down the street, I found a large, heavy, solid concrete planter dropped in the middle of Baseline road. It was so heavy, I had to roll it onto the sidewalk area.





This large concrete item could have easily caused a serious vehicle accident.

Most of the workers on the absentee owned empty houses are mexican, honduran etc.





More "cheap" workers for these crooked developers/contractors means more dead and permanently maimed law abiding US citizens because of these "mistakes" and negligence.





_____________________________





IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO





[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS OR:





1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM





2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER





3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"





4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.





5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.





Email me with any questions.





Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special alerts/consultations.









IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO





[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS OR:





1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM





2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER





3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"





4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.





5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.





Email me with any questions.





Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special alerts, updates, consultations.