CROOKED CONTRACTORS EMPLOYING ILLEGALS LEAVE HUGE HOLE AND CONCRETE DEBRIS IN STREET!

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At this apt. site on Baseline the Contractor,Fortis, left a large dangerous hole next to the sidewalk. Their mostly illegal latino workers just ignored it instead of fixing(putting the fence back up)it. I demanded to speak to the supervisor who made excuses. I told him "fix it now".
This is exactly how pedestrians and bicyclists get seriously injured. There is also a senior center across the street. Someone using a wheelchair could have fallen in the exposed hole easily.
Just down the street, I found a large, heavy, solid concrete planter dropped in the middle of Baseline road. It was so heavy, I had to roll it onto the sidewalk area.
This large concrete item could have easily caused a serious vehicle accident.
Most of the workers on the absentee owned empty houses are mexican, honduran etc.
More "cheap" workers for these crooked developers/contractors means more dead and permanently maimed law abiding US citizens because of these "mistakes" and negligence.
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IF YOU WATCH AND SUPPORT MY REPORTS AND ANTI GLOBALIST ACTIVISM EMAIL YOUR $$ PLEDGE TO
[email protected] FOR PAYMENT INSTRUCTIONS OR:
1-GO TO MONEYGRAM.COM
2-PAY ONLINE WITH A VISA/MC CARD OR OTHER
3-FILL IN RECEIVER "JONATHAN ADLER, PHOENIX ARIZONA"
4-AFTER YOU DO TRANSACTION, 8 DIGIT CODE WILL APPEAR ON SCREEN.
5- EMAIL [email protected] WITH YOUR NAME, CITY, STATE AND THE 8 DIGIT NUMBER.
Email me with any questions.
Paid subscribers go in my VIP group for special alerts, updates, consultations.