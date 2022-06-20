Cryptocurrency Market Continues To Tumble

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https://gnews.org/post/p87x9283
06/19/2022 WION: Cryptocurrency market tumbles. Bitcoin plunges 9%, falls to $18,740, Ethereum slumps below $1,000 on Saturday. Fear of global recession grips investors. The Central bank unveiled policy changes to tame inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve hints at another rate hike in July