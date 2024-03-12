Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 11, 2024

Episode 2234 - The house of Trumpenstein. Who is Donald Trump? Why are Patriots fighting each other? DeSantis changes and condemns Putin. Will UBS buy Credit Swiss? Does the President control the economy? Read Pawns in the Game! Planets are aligning. Plus much more! High energy must listen show.
