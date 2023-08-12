Testosterone CRISIS Creating Weak & Effeminate Men: Boost Testosterone & Masculinity With IGF1

Stew Peters Show





August 11, 2023





Dr. Bruce Fong, medical director at Nutronics Labs and the Sierra Integrative Medical Center, is here to talk about the amazing benefits of IGF1.

America has become a nation of sissies more worried about which pronouns to use than protecting the weak and vulnerable.

Men have become weak and vulnerable instead of embracing masculinity and protecting women and children from the monsters of this world.

Testosterone is plummeting across the globe but thankfully there is a remedy to cure this.

IGF1 is derived from deer antler velvet and is one of the fastest growing substances in the world.

Taking IFG1 boosts testosterone and makes men feel manly again.

You will have more drive, stamina, and an increase in overall energy.

Because Nutranic’s new Man’s Edge IGF1 is derived from deer antlers it means it’s natural so there are no side effects.

They also have a new weight loss formula that utilizes berberine because of its weight loss effects.

The berberine allows the body to process sugar more effectively.

This would be a great product for anyone who is insulin resistant and wants to lose belly fat.

According to traditional Chinese medicine deer antler velvet has been used for 3000 years.

One of the best ways to describe IGF1 is that it’s an anti-aging formula.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36muwk-testosterone-crisis-creating-weak-and-effeminate-men-boost-testosterone-and.html