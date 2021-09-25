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UN Planning Permanent Lockdown, Warns Marc Morano
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71 views • September 25, 2021
Description from TheAlexJonesShow
Marc Morano of https://www.climatedepot.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the UN plans to permanently lockdown societies around the world.
Marc Morano of https://www.climatedepot.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the UN plans to permanently lockdown societies around the world.
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