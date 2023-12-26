The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Day Salvation Was Born

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Today we celebrate when we were truly saved for all eternity!





Today we celebrate when we were truly saved for all eternity!

Jesus: Lord of Salvation

From Intouch Ministries

Jesus lives in every believer through His powerful Spirit.

Matthew 1:18-25

Throughout human history, God has initiated a relationship with the people He created. Though He often seemed far away, He consistently revealed Himself in personal encounters and even came to be in the Israelites’ midst (in a pillar of cloud and fire, the tabernacle, and the temple). But eventually, God’s presence—in the form of His own Son—came as a man to live among humankind.





