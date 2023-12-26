The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Day Salvation Was Born

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
Today we celebrate when we were truly saved for all eternity!
Jesus: Lord of Salvation
From Intouch Ministries
Get more with the app:
@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41zMA1Y
Jesus lives in every believer through His powerful Spirit.
Matthew 1:18-25
Throughout human history, God has initiated a relationship with the people He created. Though He often seemed far away, He consistently revealed Himself in personal encounters and even came to be in the Israelites’ midst (in a pillar of cloud and fire, the tabernacle, and the temple). But eventually, God’s presence—in the form of His own Son—came as a man to live among humankind.
Music video credit:
Recon - Lost Soldier
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3NH3O7Q
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/47t9mdz
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
The Rock Almighty
Part Of the US Sports Network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.