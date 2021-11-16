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Teresa's escape from brutal 'satanic cult' and bizarre rituals (1989)
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46 views • November 16, 2021
Warning: This story contains graphic imagery and descriptions. Viewer discretion is advised. Story first aired in 1989.
Ian Leslie describes this as 'the most painful and disturbing story' he's had to report in 27 years of journalism. It's the horrifying account of a British girl who was trapped for 12 years in a brutal satanic cult, run by her grandmother. Teresa, now 15, went to live with her grandmother when she was two. She tells Leslie of the bizarre rituals and the systematic sexual abuse which became part of her everyday life.
Ian Leslie describes this as 'the most painful and disturbing story' he's had to report in 27 years of journalism. It's the horrifying account of a British girl who was trapped for 12 years in a brutal satanic cult, run by her grandmother. Teresa, now 15, went to live with her grandmother when she was two. She tells Leslie of the bizarre rituals and the systematic sexual abuse which became part of her everyday life.
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