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A Front Seat Drive with a View - with "Z" Supply Convoy Coming Through - 032222
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100 views • March 23, 2022
Below transcribed from Germany into English. Found with this video.
The movement of the supply convoy of the RF Armed Forces in the Kharkov region.
This is Izyumsky district. On the roadsides destroyed and abandoned equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The movement of the supply convoy of the RF Armed Forces in the Kharkov region.
This is Izyumsky district. On the roadsides destroyed and abandoned equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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