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SEAN STONE - White Hats Are In Control, The Power Is Being Restored To The People
GalacticStorm
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491 views • March 06, 2021
March 6 -X22 SPOTLIGHT INTERVIEW with SEAN STONE.
Talks about America the Beacon, who bears the torch of the Eternal Flame to inspire the rest of the world.

He talks about Waking UP, the NWO Agenda, their desire to control humans; transgenderism, vax, fertility, roboticized identity, lies and manipulation.

Sean Stone majored in American History, studying at Oxford and Princeton University . Sean grew up in the film world, acting in many of his father Oliver Stone’s films before becoming a director in his own right with Greystone Park.

Sean also hosted the online show Buzzsaw, SEAN STONE is an author, documentary filmmaker. Sean begins the conversation with the Biden presidency and the new world order. The people are taking back the power, when the people no longer listen to the President is that person the President. The states are taking back the power and pushing against the Federal Government. People are waking up, the people will take back the power. Website: Sean Stone at http://seanstone.info

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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