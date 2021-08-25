45 ACP (Auto) Ammo: The Forgotten Caliber History of 45 ACP Ammo Explained

Learn the history of 45 ACP (Auto) ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/handgun/45-auto-ammo for the best discount 45 ACP (Auto) ammo online.





Subscribe here: https://ammo.com/newsletter to get weekly specials plus 2nd Amendment news to keep you armed, both physically and philosophically - all 100% free in your inbox





Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/ammodotcom-youtube





Share this video: https://youtu.be/sxvDva8CWvg





Designed by John Moses Browning as a replacement for the "less than stellar" .38 Long Colt cartridge for the U.S. military, the .45 ACP was introduced in 1905. The cartridge was tested along with the M1911 pistol by the U.S. Army over the next six years, where both the ammo and the firearm were modified.





Sgt. Alvin York in World War I used his .45 ACP to singlehandedly kill six German soldiers while assaulting their machine gun emplacements, supporting the claim of the cartridge as an excellent man stopper. While his story is one of the more famous, other Medal of Honor recipients besides York used the caliber. And since being adopted in 1911 by the military, at least 68 awardees of the Medal of Honor have carried it and the M1911 pistol in the course of their heroic actions.





The .45 ACP is used outside of the Armed Forces in a plethora of applications that include sport shooting, law enforcement and self defense. Target shooters appreciate it for its accuracy, mild recoil and heavy bullet. Major ammunition manufacturers produce the cartridge in specialty configurations just for personal protection – including Hornady, Federal and Magtech.





Law enforcement agencies that have chosen the .45 ACP for its proven ability to effectively stop dangerous aggressors include the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, the Los Angeles Police Department SWAT, and other specialized law enforcement units. The U.S. military officially replaced it with the 9mm in 1985, though it continues to find pockets of dedicated users in the Service. Operators of the Marine Expeditionary Units, Delta Force and others within the purview of the United States Special Operations Command have the option of using pistols chambered in the caliber.





The .45 ACP, after more than a century of use, is a cartridge that has been modified and studied extensively, and is used all over the world. Today, it remains one of the most prized cartridges on the market.





Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on YouTube for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.





Relevant Links:





Bulk 45 ACP Ammo For Sale: https://ammo.com/bulk-ammo/bulk-45-ac...





Hornady Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/hornady-ammo





Federal Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/federal-ammo





Magtech Ammo: https://ammo.com/brands/magtech-ammo