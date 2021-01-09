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Making salmon patties and fried sweet potatoes!
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83 views • January 09, 2021
This is a great recipe that is fairly simple to make and only takes about 30 minutes. I didn't use fresh salmon in this video but I bet you it would have worked out even better using fresh salmon instead of frozen!
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