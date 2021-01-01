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We’ll See You In The Year 2021! Alex Jones' Final Broadcast Of 2020 - FULL SHOW 12/31/20
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179 views • January 01, 2021
We are living in historic times! End the year informed by watching the most banned broadcast on the planet. Alex Jones opens the phonelines and talks with callers about the year in review. Matt Bracken hosts the fourth and final hour.
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