A Spanish Mother and Son Ask for Our Vests Because the Statement – ‘Take Down the CCP’ on the Vest Representing Their Heart

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/16/2022 A Spanish mother and son who came to donate supplies ask for our vests because they feel the statement on the vest represents their heart and ask our volunteers to take a picture together. Our vests have become a “hot commodity” at Medyka rescue center, and more than 200 have been given out.