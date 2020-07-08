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Q/A About Cory Endrulat (w/ Krystal Endrulat) - Post Questions Below!
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7 views • July 08, 2020
Livestreaming & addressing even more... one day, perhaps :)
My Sister's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClDuKnt5asUxuCeDH9ipQbQ
More About Info:
www.ceenature.wix.com/nitavideo
More Info On How To Change The World:
www.nita.one
www.nita.one/perspective
**NOTE: I did not go into enough detail about my schooling. I also produce music under the name "ZENSUS" From Audiotool. Gaming channel is "KOOKOONUT TV". "Religious" beliefs simply put are ALL & NO Religion; the irony, center-worldview simple deism. "Political" beliefs align with voluntarism & alignment to nature (obviously). I am of no title or affiliation, I'm simply a fellow human being, a fellow messenger. Favorite music is downtempo, trip-hop, IDM & associated genres.
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#coryendrulat #question #krystalendrulat
My Sister's Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClDuKnt5asUxuCeDH9ipQbQ
More About Info:
www.ceenature.wix.com/nitavideo
More Info On How To Change The World:
www.nita.one
www.nita.one/perspective
**NOTE: I did not go into enough detail about my schooling. I also produce music under the name "ZENSUS" From Audiotool. Gaming channel is "KOOKOONUT TV". "Religious" beliefs simply put are ALL & NO Religion; the irony, center-worldview simple deism. "Political" beliefs align with voluntarism & alignment to nature (obviously). I am of no title or affiliation, I'm simply a fellow human being, a fellow messenger. Favorite music is downtempo, trip-hop, IDM & associated genres.
-
#coryendrulat #question #krystalendrulat
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