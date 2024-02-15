Truth and Righteousness

Dream..
When God takes His Spirit from persons they can be used to commit wicked acts or more wicked acts. They can also be used to take on a form of godliness that calls evil good and good evil and push to change times and laws to get rid of the true worshippers of God.
I have uploaded about 7 videos before this one which will be a challenge to upload 14 times on here and on rumble. See the bitchute link below to see what videos you may have missed if led.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qxRUG1JonjKy/
I will stick to uploading one at a time.
