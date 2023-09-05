VP Fauci? Biden “Joked” About Replacing Harris With Dr. Fauci

Are you ready for Vice President Anthony Fauci? Don’t laugh, but apparently, Joe Biden thinks America’s Doctor Mengele would make a great replacement for Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic ticket. That’s the word on the street following the publication of a new book about the Biden Administration.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/5/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf