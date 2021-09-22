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MEASLES TRIAL, CONTROL EXPERIMENTS AND THE FINAL EXPOSURE OF CORONA"VIRUS" FARCE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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74 views • September 22, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Katie.su: https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan2:4
Interview with Stefan Lanka, a microbiologist and “virologist” Topics discussed:

-Refutation of the idea of the existence of the measles virus - Stefan’s victory in the measles trial
-Control experiments for the sars-cov-2 virus
-The final exposure of the corona”virus” farce

All the necessary links:

Our first interview with Stefan (English) : https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/Stefan-Dean-and-Kate:8
Stefan’s website: https://wissenschafftplus.de

Stefan’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/dr.stefan.lanka/

Dean’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1

Kate’s IG: https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/

Kate’s Telegram: https://t.me/germtheoryisahoax

Video “The final refutal of virology”: https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html

DR. STEFAN LANKA: CPE - CONTROL EXPERIMENT - (21ST APRIL 2021) https://odysee.com/@DeansDanes:1/cpe-english:f

Measles trial and Stefan’s victory: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWmRj1WWrSQ

LBRY URL

🔔🔔🔔 INVITE https://odysee.com/$/invite/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0 🔔🔔🔔

📣NEW!! - Frontline Workers Testimonials & VAERS Reports - UPDATED 11th AUGUST 2021 - [PDF DOC] PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE!!! 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Compilation-of-Injuries-Deaths-Jan-Aug-2021:3

📣NEW!! - CURRENT INFO TO SHARE TO FRIENDS AND LOVED ONES ABOUT THE BIO-WEAPON INJECTION [UK] - A4 📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/warning-flyer:1

📣NEW!! - Covid "Vaccine" Casualties July 2021 - A4 DOUBLE LEAFLET FOR SHARING!📣
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid-vaccine-injuries--jully-2021:e

📣NEW!! - There is no variant... not novel... no pandemic. Dr David Martin with Reiner Fuellmich 📣
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7lfuIhrGdBI1/
Flyers in PDF format, links to the source video:
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code:a
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/fuellmich-with-qr-code-multi:9

Polyethylene glycol as a cause of anaphylaxis [ingredient in COVID injections!] - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/s13223-016-0172-7:f

Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radio-frequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications [PDF DOC]
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f

COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease - PDF DOC
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503(2):b

https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SM-102

https://www.medicdebate.org/en/node/2080
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationcovid
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