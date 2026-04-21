Trump's Team of Actors

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“Con man". "Liar". "Demented". Those are just some of the things Trump's Swamp Things have said about him in the past before they got a black eye or their MKUltra button was detonated. Or maybe they're just all really good actors... Like JD Vance, who previously called his boss an idiot... and compared him with Hitler... but still got the position as Deputy Ringmaster in the Great Reset Circus Act.
Souce @Dollar Vigilante
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