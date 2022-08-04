Ben Swann, Truth in Media: Does the Covid Vax Weaken Your Immune System? Multiple Studies Say "YES"

The Covid-19 vaccine not only does not prevent covid, and it doesn't, but could it actually weaken your immune system? There are now multiple studies that prove that is the case. Today, we will not only break down those studies for you but we will tell you how all of this seems to be connected to the sudden rise of SADS or Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome... a new phenomenon that most media wants to hide from you.







