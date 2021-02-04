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Forget What Is Behind and Press Forward!
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40 views • February 04, 2021
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/forget-what-is-behind-and-press-forward/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, Prophet Doug shares the prophetic word for the month of February that will encourage you!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/forget-what-is-behind-and-press-forward/
"In this episode of Spirit Connection, Prophet Doug shares the prophetic word for the month of February that will encourage you!"
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