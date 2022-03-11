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On brink of extinction, a new hope of Kenya's mountain bongos
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60 views • March 11, 2022
Reuters.
Conservationists in Kenya this week released five mountain bongos in the newly opened sanctuary. A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat have left fewer than 100 of the large chestnut-colored antelopes in the wild.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80CJwKwLcxY
Conservationists in Kenya this week released five mountain bongos in the newly opened sanctuary. A combination of disease, poaching and loss of forest habitat have left fewer than 100 of the large chestnut-colored antelopes in the wild.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80CJwKwLcxY
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