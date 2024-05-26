RT News May 26, 2024 6AM GMT

May 26, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Iranians mourn for the late President Raisi and his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash. The country’s vice president says US sanctions were partially responsible for the tragedy. Despite orders by the International Court of Justice to stop genocide and halt the offensive on Rafah, Israel continues its relentless bombardment of the entirety of the Gaza region. As the French president has scrambled half way around the world to a distant French colony, locals give him and his attempts to calm boiling rage there, the cold shoulder. Four civilians are killed and over a dozen more wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region. 30 shells are intercepted, but several others hit local buildings.
