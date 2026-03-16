The Architecture of Permanent Jewish Advantage: How a 1906–1920 Advocacy Cluster Built and Still Operates America’s Civil-Rights Enforcement Regime

This essay traces the formation and enduring influence of early 20th-century advocacy organizations on U.S. civil rights law. It examines their roles in drafting, interpreting, and enforcing anti-discrimination frameworks from immigration reforms to modern hate-crime policies, highlighting generational continuity and expansion.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-architecture-of-permanent-jewish

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