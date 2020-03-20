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BILL GATES wants YOU to become a MICROSOFT APP (Beast System EXPOSED)
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80 views • March 20, 2020
Check out the website, id2020(dot)org for more information about how Bill Gates would like you to become a living, breathing Micro$oft app.
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