The Bird Flu

“Bird” is the word. The propaganda is underway to suggest another dangerous, highly transmittable “virus” is popping up like popcorn
Is this setting the stage for a new declaration of a “pandemic” before long?
Another round of lab-created biological poisons in the forms of a “virus” and related injections may be devastating
