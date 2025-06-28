© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USNS Harvey Milk Renamed USNS Oscar V. Peterson | Navy Ship Naming Controversy 2025
The US Navy has renamed the USNS Harvey Milk to USNS Oscar V. Peterson, honoring a World War II Medal of Honor hero instead of the famed LGBTQ+ activist and Navy veteran. This decision by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sparked intense debate over military tradition, politics, and representation. Watch to learn about Oscar V. Peterson’s heroic story, the significance of Harvey Milk’s legacy, and the public reactions to this controversial renaming. Share your thoughts and stay updated with News Plus Globe!
Tags:
USNS Harvey Milk, USNS Oscar V. Peterson, Navy ship renaming, Oscar V. Peterson Medal of Honor, Harvey Milk Navy veteran, Pete Hegseth, Navy controversy 2025, military ship naming, LGBTQ+ military history, World War II heroes, naval history, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Navy ship naming debate
Hashtags:
#USNSOscarVPeterson #HarveyMilk #NavyShipRenaming #MilitaryHistory #MedalOfHonor #PeteHegseth #LGBTQMilitary #NavalHistory #MilitaryControversy #ShipNaming #WWIIHero