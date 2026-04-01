Satan Sends People To Destroy You

1. The Government/ Pharisees





Everything The Government tells you is a lie, we live in a world of lies because Satan is the god of this world and the father of lies.





Media





When I grew up in the 50's and 60's and even into the 70's you could semi-trust the media, investigative reporting, 20/20, 60 Minutes, etc.





However even they would not go against the Government narrative, such as the assignation of President Kennedy, NASA, UFO's, etc.





Today you can't believe anything the American News has to say, even Fox news the last holdout has become corrupted?





People





Their are two types of people that come into your life, those sent by God and those sent by Satan.





God also sends two types of people into your life, those needed to help you and those that you need to help?